22.02.2022 Headlines

Akufo-Addo pledges support for NCCE boss as she grabs ECOWAS job

22.02.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo is pledging his support to the newly appointed ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah.

The NCCE head who has resigned her position from April 30, 2022, will take up her new job from May 2022.

Speaking at a meeting with Madam Josephine Nkrumah at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he will use his role as ECOWAS Chairman to ensure Madam Nkrumah succeeds

“This is a job that you are going to go into to bring credit to yourself and to us, your country Ghana. So I have to wish you the very best. It comes at a time when I am also the ECOWAS Chair so we are there. If there is any problem in course of your tenure as ECOWAS ambassador you know you can always count on us to step in,” he said.

The out-going NCCE Chair happens to be one of the few appointees of the erstwhile John Mahama administration who remained in office after the Akufo-Addo government took over in 2017.

Before her substantive appointment, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, acted in the role from her position as Deputy chairperson, Finance & Administration at the commission.

That was after Ms. Charlotte Osei who was the NCCE Chair then, was appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in 2015.

Ms. Nkrumah has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and French from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She was called to the Ghana Bar in February 1997.

She also holds a Master's of Law (LLM) Degree from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMO), Malta, specialising in Maritime Law.

Before joining the NCCE, she founded a Law Firm, Lumens Veritals Law.

She served as a member of the Ministry of Transport's Advisory Board and boards of other private companies.

— citinewsroom

