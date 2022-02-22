‘Go in peace and ayekoo to your daughter’ – Court to Medikal

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh of the Accra Circuit Court 4 has advised popular musician, Samuel Adu-Frimpong known in show business as Medikal, to conduct his business “responsibly”.

He told the rapper to be minded by the spotlight he is constantly in and strive to always be on the right path.

This was after the Court had convicted the Rapper of unlawful display of arms and ammunition in a public place.

“When you are in the spotlight you must act responsibly. Whatever you do, first ask yourself whether you are on the right path”, His Honour Essandoh admonished.

Medikal was on Monday sentenced to a fine of Ghc 3,600.00, failing which payment he will serve a nine-month prison term.

The Court also ordered the release of the 9mm pistol he brandished to him. In a dramatic fashion, in Court on Tuesday, the 'Accra', 'la hustle' and 'Omo Ada' hits maker changed his plea from an original “not guilty” to “guilty”, to the astonishment of both the prosecution and his lawyers.

The lawyers, led by Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan holding Bobbie Banson's brief, had announced to the Court that they were in the Court for ruling on an earlier application for the release of the gun the rapper brandished. No sooner had he landed on his words however, had the rapper spoken out for himself. Raising his hand, Medikal said “I want to change my plea.”

Obviously surprised by the move, the prosecution attempted opposing the move. Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey told the Court that they (prosecution) had not been informed. This was however shot down by an alarmed Judge who instructed his clerk to go ahead and read out the charges again for the plea to be re-taken.

In the light of the development, lawyers for Medikal also withdrew their services in accordance with the Legal Profession Act; “In the period of my lord's retirement, we have contacted and informed the accused person we have withdrawn as Counsel for the accused person”, Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan Yeboah told His Honour, Essandoh's Court.

A deeply remorseful Medikal told the Court he regretted the incident; “I am deeply sorry and I regret the action. I am not a harmful person. My job is to entertain…”

But in a comforting tone and to an applauding and grateful following, His Honour Essandoh, told Medikal to “go in peace and ayekoo [Congratulations] to your daughter.”

—citinewsroom