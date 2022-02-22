I was selling weed and robbing in Tema at age 11 – Prophet Gideon Baffour (Video)

22.02.2022 LISTEN

A Ghanaian prophet based in US, Prophet Gideon Baffour has revealed that at age 11, he was on the street selling weed and assisting robbers to rob his friends.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM in Accra, with FRANKY5 on "This is Gospel show" Monitored by this reporter, he said between ages of 11 and 17, he had a gang that he used to give information about people who are well to do.

He said even though his father was a pastor at that time he was a bad boy.

As to what lead him to engage in those acts, he said it could be broken home or bad influences from friends.

According to him, he had a friend who smokes a lot called Ebo.

He noted that his friend was denied US visa twice.

He added that his friend asked him to accompany him go see a pastor for prayers but when they got there the pastor prophesied that he will become a prophet .

He narrated that he even challenged and disrespect the pastor for not prophesying about anything than becoming a prophet.

