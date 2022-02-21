UTAG leadership agrees to suspend strike, members to vote on decision — Gyampo

The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has resolved to suspend its strike action.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the University of Ghana Chapter of UTAG, Prof. Ransford Gyampo in a Facebook post.

He however noted that per UTAG’s constitution, members of the Association have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision of the NEC.

“Be informed that at a National Executive Committee meeting held this evening, we decided to suspend our industrial action and to allow negotiations to commence and be concluded in two weeks.”

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed in 2012.

An injunction has however been placed on the strike after an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The court has on two occasions ordered both parties to adopt an out-of-court settlement.

UTAG has however not taken a decision to end the strike. The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG had complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

---citinewsroom