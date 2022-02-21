Prof. Richard Frimpong pushes for Ghana’s Legal System to embrace digital technologies to enhance justice delivery

Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong

A Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong has called for Ghana’s Legal System to embrace digital technologies to help deliver better Justice to Ghanaians.

Although Ghana has a robust justice system, its design in recent years has made things difficult for ordinary Ghanaians to access justice.

While there have been several reviews for access to courtrooms and lawyers to address the challenges, there remain financial, informational, and infrastructural barriers to accessing justice in the country.

It is estimated that every year, millions of Ghanaians face various ordeals and are unable to get justice through the legal system.

Delivering a lecture on the opening day of the J.B Danquah Memorial Lectures on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong has made key proposals to effect change and make it easier for the ordinary Ghanaian to access the justice system.

According to the Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia, Canada, digital technology has come to stay and will continue to have an impact on Ghana’s legal system.

In this regard, he stresses that it is time for Ghana’s Legal System to embrace digital technologies to enhance the delivery of Justice to Ghanaians.

During his lecture, Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong called on the General Legal Council, the Ghana Bar Association, the Attorney General, and the Minister of Justice to jointly work and commission a study for access to Justice in Ghana.

He said the commission should among other things examine the use of digital technologies to enhance access to Justice.

“The commission should also consider the prospect of adopting an interest on lawyers trust accounts scheme to fund access to justice initiatives in Ghana. The GBA and the General Legal Council should revisit the current restrictions on advertising of legal services with the view of adopting a regime that better mediates the interest of access to justice, protects the integrity of the legal convention, and prevent abuse.

“Finally, this lecture calls for a national technology vision to complement the government’s drive to develop the digitalised economy. The realization of this vision will definitely demand close collaboration between the government, the General Legal Council, the Ghana Bar Association, and technology companies,” Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong said to conclude his lecture.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong will deliver another lecture on Day 2 of this year’s J.B Danquah Memorial Lectures.

The lecture will focus on Legal Education and legal professional competence and how students can be trained for the digital world.

This year’s J.B Danquah Memorial Lectures has been organised on the theme; Digitalisation and the Future of the Ghana Legal System.

The series is the 55th edition since it was started in 1968.