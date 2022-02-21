ModernGhana logo
Court adjourns Shatta Wale's case to March 21

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, a dancehall artiste and three others for one month.

This follows a petition filed by Mr Jerry Avernogbor, Counsel for Shatta to the Chief Justice, a source told the GNA.

The prosecution, at the last sitting, explained that when a case was withdrawn, it had to be sent to an office under the Chief Justice for reassignment to a new judge or court.

The court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, therefore adjourned the matter to March 21.

Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey had at the last sitting indicated that the prosecution was withdrawing the charge.

Lawyers for Shatta Wale had objected to same, saying the Police was not empowered to withdraw the charges and if they wanted to, they must justify their actions.

Shatta wale is standing trial with Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka “Nana Dope”, Eric Ventnor, aka “Gangee” and Iddrisu Yusif for publication of false news.

They have denied the charge and are on bail.

GNA

