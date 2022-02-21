Some NDC MPs are ‘secretly’ supporting E-levy – Ken Agyapong

21.02.2022 LISTEN

The Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that some members of the Minority in Parliament secretly support the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

“If you talk to the opposition MPs individually, some of them are in favour of it,” he said.

Despite making such remark, he went on further to rebuke the Minority for publicly opposing the levy.

“When we have opposition MPs strongly oppose the E-Levy in Parliament but also expect government to steer developmental projects in their constituencies, I'm afraid [it may not happen]”.

Speaking on GBC's Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, Mr. Agyapong was also unhappy that a lot of Ghanaians are against the bill.

“Isn’t it a shame that we are willing to pay 2% to MTN and other networks on Mobile money transactions but are reluctant to pay levies to see to the development of the nation? E-levy is not a policy only in Ghana, but [also] in some of the well-advanced countries. That is why we are where we are now. We will continue to be slaves in our own country because of our poor mentality.”

He was quick to add that he is not against the opinions of Ghanaians who do not support the E-levy.

“I only want us to analyse our position well and speak the truth. We have to be careful about the way we go about things,” he added.

---citinewsroom