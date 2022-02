21.02.2022 LISTEN

The Chairperson for the National Commission for Civic Education, (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah has today announced her resignation from office.

In a letter dated February 21, she failed to give reasons for her resignation.

Josephine Nkrumah was the Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE from April 2015 to December 2016 before becoming the Chairperson from December 2016 till date.

