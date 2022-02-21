ModernGhana logo
21.02.2022 General News

Aliu Mahama Foundation to hold 10th memorial celebration of late Veep

By  Abdel-Hanan Adam || Contributor
The Aliu Mahama Foundation is set to hold 10th anniversary celebration of the demise of the late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Ahead of the celebration, the Foundation has unveiled a new logo to commemorate this year’s event under the tagline, “Ten Years On; Celebrating Alhaji Aliu Mahama”.

The week-long event is aimed at celebrating the life and legacies of the late Former Veep who was the first Muslim Vice President of Ghana from 2001 to 2009.

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said the Planning Committee of the anniversary have finalized preparations and will soon roll out a list of activities for the annual memorial event.

The legislator described his late father as a man of great national icon of peace, harmony and respect for humanity.

According to him, the late Aliu Mahama as Head of the Economic Management Team contributed significantly to the successes achieved under the Kufour administration, the fastest economic transformation under the fourth republic was achieved under his stewardship.

“This period witnessed the fastest economic transformation in the history of the Fourth Republic-attaining middle income country status by 2006 much earlier than the projected year of 2015. His stewardship as a lead member of the Economic Management Team and government is historically recorded.”

Alhaji Aliu Mahama died on November 16, 2012 at age 66 during the run-up to the December general elections.

