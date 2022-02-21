ModernGhana logo
Adwoa Safo not coming to Parliament but dancing on TikTok; people are now blaming me – Ken Agyapong

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has yet again descended on Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo over her continuous absence from parliament.

Speaking to GTV in an interview on Monday morning, the long-serving Parliamentarian accused Adwoa Safo of dancing on TikTok to the chagrin of the NPP MPs in Parliament.

“People are insulting me because of Adwoa Safo's behavior. She used my children to get me to go and campaign for her in the last elections and now she's not coming to parliament but sitting on TikTok dancing,” Kennedy Agyapong shared.

The Assin Central Constituency MP continued, “I went to the extent of going to Dome Kwabenya to campaign against the son of my very good friend, the former Speaker of Parliament Hon. Mike Oquaye in the last elections for Adwoa Safo to win. Don't think because I have two kids with Adwoa Safo, I would not speak the truth to her. Even at gunpoint, I will continue to speak the truth.”

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s constant absence from Parliament is due to her constant demand to be made the Deputy Majority Leader in the house.

“Adwoa Safo is demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader, hence her constant absence from Parliament. I don't get why a whole cabinet minister will be demanding to be made a deputy majority leader,” Kennedy Agyapong bemoaned.

