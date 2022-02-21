'We're very far away from Accra becoming the cleanest city in Africa' — CONIWAS

Atta Arhin

The Chairperson for the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), Atta Arhin has said Accra is nowhere near becoming the cleanest city in Africa even with the ‘operation clean your frontage’ campaign.

Speaking today on the ongoing operation clean your frontage campaign which started few weeks ago, Mr. Arhin says the goal to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa cannot happen in a vacuum.

He noted that proper arrangements must be put in place in making sure the goal of achieving that dream becomes a national agenda.

Mr Arhin indicated that authorities must ensure that the laws and existing bye-laws on sanitation are strictly adhered to.

“We are very far away from making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. To be able to do, you know it doesn’t just happen in a vacuum. You need to prioritize it and make it a national development agenda then you allocate adequate resources for it. You have to ensure that you enforce the laws and bye laws that we have and ensure that you have human resources available for it and you have to ensure that infrastructure is laid out,” he told Joy News today.

According to him, several countries are ahead of Ghana even in Africa in terms of cleanliness.

He stressed that it would require Ghana to double her efforts in putting in place an efficient system that is responsive to the issues of sanitation in the country.

“So far from what I’m seeing it doesn’t appear we can achieve this, by 2024,” he intimated.

The Operation Clean your Frontage campaign was rolled out some weeks ago however, many parts of Accra are still swallowed by heaps of garbage making the "Make Accra Clean" campaign a bit gloomy.