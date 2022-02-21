Gomoa Abaasa install new Adontehene, promise to enhance youth development

The Chiefs and people of Gomoa Abaasa in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region have installed Adontehene under the stool name Nana Okyere Ampaaya Otu II.

Known in private life as Mr. Prince Charles Owusu, the newly installed Chief took the Oath of allegiance to the Chiefs and people to discharge his traditional duties diligently with a pledge to ensure Youth Development in the area.

Addressing the people soon after swearing the Oath last Friday at Gomoa Abaasa, Nana Okyere Ampaaya Otu II promised to enhance peace and security in the community.

"Am going to support the development of Gomoa Abaasa community. First of all am going to tackle youth involvement in community activities.

"The youth are stakeholders and therefore cannot be left behind in every programme and activity. I will strive to lobby for developmental projects for Gomoa Abaasa. This will also create Job opportunities for the youth to be self-sufficient and to reduce poverty related hardships among the people.

"When the youth are gainfully employed, they would stop some of the anti-social activities like drugs and alcoholic beverages which usually creates insecurity," he stated.

Nana Okyere Ampaaya Otu II also appeal to the people to let peace and unity prevail saying "where there is no peace, there would be no development, the end result would be that the people could be deprived of social amenities and infrastructure development."

The Chief of Gomoa Abaasa, Nana Okodum Atta IX who doubles as the Ninfahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area welcomed the newly installed Adontehene tasking him to work assiduously with the people for the upliftment of the community.

Nana Okodum Atta IX used the occasion to call for all hands on deck towards the development of Gomoa Abaasa and its surrounding areas.

The swearing-in was supervised by the Esihene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwata VI who is also the chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur.

The Queenmother of Gomoa Abaasa, Nana Akyere II called for individual support for the newly installed Chief to spearhead the development of the community.

He asked the Adontehene to operate an open door administration.