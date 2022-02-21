NADMO to support victims of Railway Line fire outbreak

21.02.2022 LISTEN

The NADMO office in the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly says it has begun an assessment to ascertain the extent of damage caused by a fire outbreak that destroyed the Railway Line and a slum near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The inferno on Sunday destroyed several wooden structures and claimed the lives of two persons.

It took six (6) fire tenders almost four (4) hours to bring the situation under control.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, bodies of the deceased, a male and a female, have been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Speaking to Citi News a day after the incident, the NADMO Municipal Director for Korle Klottey, Daniel Obeng Appiah, said affected persons will soon receive support from the government.

“We’ve begun assessments, the NADMO team were here yesterday, and we are here today as well to ascertain the number of structures, victims that have been affected, the properties that have been lost to help determine the appropriate relief items to bed given.

“We should be done with the assessments by close of the day. Assessments and recommendation reports will be given to the regions and the regions will forward them to the national level. Depending on what is available, by tomorrow [Tuesday], we will bring some relief to them.”

Meanwhile, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has cautioned against the erection of unlawful structures along the Odawna Railway Line in Accra following the fire incident.

During a visit to the site by officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Korle Klottey Municipal Assemblies, the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, warned displaced dwellers to stay away from the site until investigations are concluded.

“For now, investigations will be going on. I want to plead with all of you, I don't want to see any structure erected here again until the investigation is over and reports are sent to us. I believe as law-abiding citizens, we would obey these instructions.”

---Citi Newsroom