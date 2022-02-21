NPP, NDC lack objectivity in national issues; they win power and the hymn book changes — Rev. Opuni

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy, Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has said both the NPP and NDC lack objectivity when it comes to national issues.

He told Joy News on February 21 indicating that the stance of any of the two parties while in opposition changes when it wins power.

"When similar issues the parties, when in opposition spoke against come to bear when they come to power, their perspectives change. Same applies to issues they champion in opposition. When they get into power their stances change.

“When it comes to national issues they don’t sustain objectivity. When people are in opposition the way they come into national discourse and policy matters when the same issues are raised when they are in government the same group of people their perspectives change and sometimes they don’t even apologize,” he stated.

According to Rev. Opuni, anytime NDC or NPP went into opposition they would fight with their last blood against policies they don’t agree with but do same and even worst when they assume power.

He quoted an example that when the NPP was in opposition some years ago, it protested strongly against Value Added Tax (VAT); they did exactly what the NDC is doing regarding the e-levy when in opposition.

These double standards, he intimated, makes him wonder if NDC would do otherwise should they win power again.

He stated added that the parties sing songs of comfort to Ghanaians in opposition but the story behave differently when they win power.

“They win power and then the same hymn books, they change the tunes and you don’t even know where it’s coming from. I pray and hope that we would establish objectivity in national conversations in policy matters.”

Rev. Opuni said Ghanaians must rally support for good policies irrespective of their political colours. “I am NDC, but the policy is good except I do not agree with this part or that part. If someone is NPP he should say that this is my party but this policy at this section I don’t agree with it. We don’t have such in this country.”

He stated that "NDC should be able to tell the public the sections of the E-levy that is good and the section which is bad instead of vehemently saying no and saying that when they come to power they would scrap it off."

His comment follows the controversaies surrounding the E-levy as he suggests to the opposition NDC to table their alternatives instead of constantly opposing the policy.