If you can’t pay NABCO personnel tell them and stop the propaganda – Ken Agyapong to gov’t

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has asked his government to be bold enough to tell personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) if it can no longer continue the programme.

Personnel of the programme last week hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate against tgovernment over unpaid allowances.

While some say they have not been paid for three months, others cry about starvation in the last 11 months due to the failure of the government to pay their due.

Speaking to GTV on Monday morning, Kennedy Agyapong descended on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the NPP government is behaving like the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, government must stop doing propaganda and stop the programme if it can no longer pay the personnel.

“The NPP is behaving like the NDC with the whole NABCO, the government should pay the employees their due.

“The government has to pay the NABCO employees. It is complete propaganda by the NPP. If the government cannot continue the program they should tell them. Government has no excuse, they have to pay the NABCO employees,” the Assin Central MP shared.

Expressing displeasure at the treatment of NABCO personnel, Kennedy Agyapong urged all aggrieved personnel to continue to demonstrate until what is due them is paid.

“If the NABCO employees have to demonstrate for 3 months straight, for government to pay them they should, they have every right and government has no excuse but to pay them,” the NPP MP noted.