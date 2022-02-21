C/R: Man grabbed for exhuming queen mother’s corpse at Ekumfi

A man believed to be in his early forties has been arrested for exhuming a queen mother’s corpse at Ekumfi Gyinankoma in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The suspect, Kojo Essel who is from Agona Swedru was caught exhuming the remains at the Community’s cemetery Saturday, February 19, 2022 midnight at around 12:00 am.

His accomplice, however, managed to escape.

An eyewitness who is a hunter in the community is said to have caught them in the act but one managed to escape.

He then marched the suspect to the Chief’s palace. Tools including cutlasses, shovel, pinch bar, pickaxe, and six sacks were retrieved.

Upon searching the bags, two fresh human skulls, fresh human penis, beads, four corpse breasts, torchlight, teeth all belonging to the corpses they had exhumed.

The suspect in an interview confirmed the incidents saying they exhumed the corpses to search for necklaces and beads for money rituals. He confirmed that they exhumed two corps from the cemetery.

The suspect has been handed over to the Ekumfi Essuohyia police for an investigation.

---kasapafmonline