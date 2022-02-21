ModernGhana logo
21.02.2022 Social News

Continue with strike until gov’t meets your demands – UTAG advised

21.02.2022 LISTEN

Editor of the Republic Press, Samuel Frempong, has urged the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to not give in to government’s calls to suspend their strike action.

To him, if the polish on dirty approach keeps going on, the strike actions will be repeated on a regular. He believes this is the opportune time for UTAG to see government deliver on their promises and urged them to keep the strike going.

UTAG wants government to restore their 2012 conditions of service, which pegged the monthly income of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.

The Association has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, over government’s failure to review their conditions of service since 2017.

On Tuesday, February 15, the Labour Division of the Accra High Court placed an injunction on the strike by the university lecturers.

The order from the Court follows an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for an interlocutory injunction to suspend the strike by UTAG while negotiations continue.

The NLC dragged UTAG to court after attempts to have UTAG call off its strike failed. The lecturers are expected to halt the strike until the Court determines the substantive application by the NLC.

Addressing the situation with Samuel Eshun on the Editors’ Take edition of the Happy Morning Show, Samuel Frempong said, “I think it is time government shows commitment to the lecturers and do what they want for them. Until then UTAG should continue seeking from gov’t what they want before returning to the classroom. We need to look at better ways of resolving these problems instead of using the labor commission or court action to force them to school. Left to me alone UTAG shouldn’t heed to the court action and continue with their strike.”

Samuel Frempong argues UTAG has all the justification it needs to embark on the strike action. According to him, successive governments have not treated lecturers right and as a country focused on development, he argues “if we don’t treat our intellectuals right then do you seriously think we can develop as a nation?”

He explained lecturers have always advertised their intentions before embarking on these strike actions, but there are always not listened to. “The gov’t only pretends to listen to them after they embark on these strike actions.”

---happyghana.com

