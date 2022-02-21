ModernGhana logo
We’ve done enough on fuel prices, but we’ll engage transport operators — Nana Kay

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
We've done enough on fuel prices, but we'll engage transport operators — Nana Kay
NPP Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay),has indicated that government will continue to engage transport owners over the continuous increase in fuel prices although he believes that the government has done enough regarding the issue.

The recent increase in fuel prices has become a major issue of concern to many transport owners, who are forced to buy fuel at a higher price but unable to pass on the cost to passengers.

Nana Kay in an interview with Neat FM, said government will continue to engage the transport operators in ways that will ensure that commuters are not overly burdened due to the development.

“The fuel prices are going up, and we are not running away from it. But we think that the government has done enough, and we will continue to listen to the views or the requests from the transport owners and see how we can all sit down and make sure that the passenger is not really affected. Even if they are requesting certain forms of action to be taken, the view is that they have the opportunity of the budget coming and some of these concerns would be addressed.”

