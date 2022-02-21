Dissolve nuisance NLC for poor handling of labour issues - Dr. Solomon Forkuo to ov't

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Kwarteng Forkuo has urged government to dissolve the National Labour Commission (NLC) for the poor handling labour related issues as he believes it is of no importance to the state.

According to the outspoken lecturer, the NLC has not been up to task in resolving labour issues resulting in rampant strike actions.

Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday, February 18, 2022, Dr. Forkuo told the programme’s host Captain Koda that the NLC has failed to solve labour unrest between government and public workers in times of negotiations on salaries and conditions of service.

Dr. Kwarteng Forkuo made this call whiles commenting on the recent strike of UTAG which has for the past month led to an impasse between government and the teacher union.

Dr. Forkuo however described the UTAG strike as worrying as both academic and economic activities on the Universities campuses was grounded to a halt.

He urged UTAG and government to come to a compromise for academic activities to continue.