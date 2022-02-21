Bole: Two on motorbike dead in head-on crash with vehicle

Two persons on a motorbike have died in a collision with a Toyota Camry vehicle on the Bole to Wa highway in the Savannah Region.

The driver of the Toyota Camry with registration number GR -9045-19 was heading towards Wa in the Upper West region.

The driver on reaching the Mum and Dad guest house in Bole crashed the two persons on a registered Apsonic Aloba motorbike killing them on the spot.

The bodies of deceased persons, Kwesi Dari, age 42 and Tangoba Kwabena, age 43 have been deposited at the Bole morgue.

The driver of the vehicle is however on admission at the Bole District hospital receiving treatment.

The police in Bole had confirmed the accident to this reporter when contacted.