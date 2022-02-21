Tamale: Another fire outbreak destroys 5 rooms and stores

About five bedrooms and stores have been destroyed by early dawn fire on Sunday at Aboabo in the Tamale Metropolis.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

No casualties were recorded.

Properties worth thousands of cedis including physical cash were totally burnt to ashes.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire under control.

Electrical gadgets including electrical polls belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA) were also damaged by the fire.

Some sources who spoke to journalists at the fire scene said the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault.

A victim, Ibrahim Jawal whose store has been affected told the journalists that they have lost everything and appealed to government to support them.

"As we speak, everything in my store have been burnt, I couldn't retrieve even a single thing.

"I left some monies that were supposed to be taken to the bank, but because yesterday was the weekend, I couldn't send it, that money too have been burnt.

"We are calling on the government to come to our aid, otherwise, we are doomed," he stated.

The Tamale Metropolis has been experiencing fire outbreaks in recent times.

About a month ago, several stores were also burnt to ashes at the Aboabo markets.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation into the matter.