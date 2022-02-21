ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Tamale: Another fire outbreak destroys 5 rooms and stores

By Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Tamale
Social News Tamale: Another fire outbreak destroys 5 rooms and stores
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

About five bedrooms and stores have been destroyed by early dawn fire on Sunday at Aboabo in the Tamale Metropolis.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

No casualties were recorded.

Properties worth thousands of cedis including physical cash were totally burnt to ashes.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire under control.

Electrical gadgets including electrical polls belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA) were also damaged by the fire.

Some sources who spoke to journalists at the fire scene said the fire might have been caused by an electrical fault.

A victim, Ibrahim Jawal whose store has been affected told the journalists that they have lost everything and appealed to government to support them.

"As we speak, everything in my store have been burnt, I couldn't retrieve even a single thing.

"I left some monies that were supposed to be taken to the bank, but because yesterday was the weekend, I couldn't send it, that money too have been burnt.

"We are calling on the government to come to our aid, otherwise, we are doomed," he stated.

The Tamale Metropolis has been experiencing fire outbreaks in recent times.

About a month ago, several stores were also burnt to ashes at the Aboabo markets.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation into the matter.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
'We're very far away from Accra becoming the cleanest city in Africa' — CONIWAS
21.02.2022 | Social News
NAM1 lawyers want charges struck out over unreasonable delay
21.02.2022 | Social News
NADMO to support victims of Railway Line fire outbreak
21.02.2022 | Social News
Continue with strike until gov’t meets your demands – UTAG advised
21.02.2022 | Social News
We’ve done enough on fuel prices, but we’ll engage transport operators — Nana Kay
21.02.2022 | Social News
63-year-old man cheek cut off in drinking spot for fighting over change
21.02.2022 | Social News
Dome-Kwabenya voters split over calls for Adjoa Safo’s removal from Parliament
21.02.2022 | Social News
Dissolve nuisance NLC for poor handling of labour issues - Dr. Solomon Forkuo to ov't
21.02.2022 | Social News
Bole: Two on motorbike dead in head-on crash with vehicle
21.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line