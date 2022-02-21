'Don't join the canker of corruption' — National Service Personnel told

The former Nothern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, has charged the youth who are currently doing their national service to desist from focusing their minds on amassing wealth as that could lead them to all manner of corrupt activities.

This, he believed when it is done, the personnel would be helping in tackling the canker of corruption in the country.

Alhaji Saani who was speaking at the 12th Annual Delegates Conference by the Northern Regional National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) on Saturday, February 12, 2022, said annually, Ghana loses about 12billion dollars to corruption.

He noted that the canker has slowed the pace of development of the nation and rendered many poor and deny them of the national cake.

"I want you to break the chain of corruption and others that has kept us stagnated," he charged the personnel.

The conference was on the theme "Engaging Young people in Nation Building; The role of the National Service Personnel", and was held at the Tamale College of Education (TACE).

Alhaji Saani also admonished the personnel to live a life of modesty, desist from showing off and also, live within their means.

He also urged the youth to have a sense of patriotism in them as that was one of the many ways they could support the development and growth of the country.

"Let us cultivate the culture of Ghana first, You need to live a life of modesty, be patriotic," he stated.

On his part, the North East Regional Minister and Guest of Honour to the event, Mr. Yidana Zakaria encouraged the service personnel to accept postings to places where their services are needed.

He pointed out that the national service scheme was a reservoir of knowledge and requisite skills recruited by various institutions to fill in their vacant positions, and tasked them to be committed to their work wherever they serve.

Mr. Yidana noted that the introduction of the Nation Builders'Corp (NABCO) was driven by government's commitment to make use of the talents and skills of the youth especially, the young graduates.

He further indicated that the country needed a hardworking and a committed youth who would to help push her development forward.

"Ghana needs a cadre of dedicated, selfless, committed and productive workforce to drive her development agenda," he stated.

He advised that many of the service personnel be posted to the Environmental Protection and Sanitation agencies and the Forestry Commission to help develop those sectors.

Member of Parliament(MP) for Mion and board member of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mr. Aziz Musah said the board has introduced a system called "deployment for employment" to train service personnel on skills acquisition to become employable after their service.

He advised the personnel to make good of the little knowledge they acquire from the service.

The Northern Regional Secretary of the National Service Association (NASPA) Mr. Mubarik Sayibu in an interview with the media, said the monthly allowance given service personnel was not enough and appealed to the government and the NSS to increase it.