St. Ambrose College of Education holds study skills clinic for students

The St Ambrose College of Education at Dormaa Akwamu in the Bono region has initiated internal programmes to deal with psychological problems affecting its students to improve academic performance and quality of students produced by the college.

To this end, the counselling unit of the college in collaboration with the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has organised an effective study skills clinic for Level 100 students.

The students were taken through Psychological Test which they were scored and interpreted for the individual students to help them identify their study skills.

The skills clinic is aimed at helping the students to identify their learning capacities and adopt the best learning style.

Psychological test

Speaking during the psychological test, the Vice Principal of the college, Mr. George Gyan, said counseling plays an integral part in the life of every student.

He said it was in the light of that the team from UENR was in the college to organize the study skills clinic for them.

Mr. Gyan said it was important for students to be exposed to the road they were journeying.

He explained that the skills clinic would help the students to start and complete with good grades.

"You are now embarking on an academic journey in this college. There will ups and downs in this journey that is why we want to expose the road for you", Mr. Gyan stated.

He advised the students to actively participate in this programme by giving their maximum co-operation to ensure that the programme ends successfully.

Academic excellence

The Counsellor of the college, Madam Bertha Azaare Akuta said it was the mission of college to educate and train highly qualified, responsible, skilled and morally principled teachers with some core value as students Focused, Achieving Academic Excellence and providing inclusion and gender responsiveness.

She said it was in pursuit of those core values that the counselling unit of the college in collaboration with the UENR had organised the effective study skills clinic for the level 100 students.

Madam Akuta said the purpose of the clinic was for students to take Psychological Test, which will be scored and interpreted for them to know their study skills which will help each individual to learn effectively to achieve academic excellence.

She further entreated them to participate fully and give accurate information about themselves so the right categorization could be done to help them know the best learning skills to suits them as an individual.

Madam Akuta said the exercise would help each student to identify learn effectively to achieve academic excellence.

The Counselling Psychologist of the UENR, Mr. Prince Kwame Affum, took the students through topics such as effective Studies, types of study skills, steps to follow for successful learning outcomes, how to read for Information and understanding, causes of poor study habits and earning style inventory.

Poor study habits

He said inadequate reading skills, unplanned and sporadic attempts at study, inability to cope with anxiety, inability to develop an argument in a reasoned and coherent way, failure to use teachers’ comments, no systematic plans for revision and inadequate strategies for tackling examination papers were some causes of poor study habits.

Mr. Affim advised the students to device a suitable means of learning to enable them achieve their academic target.

The St Ambrose College of Education has initiated internal programmes to deal with psychological problems affecting the study of students to improve academic performance and quality of students produce in the college.