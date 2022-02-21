ModernGhana logo
Medikal pleads guilty in court, convicted to a fine of GHS3,600

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
21.02.2022 LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has fined Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal GHS3,600 after pleading guilty to brandishing a gun in public charge.

The celebrated rapper was arrested by the Police in October 2021, for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

After his first appearance in Court, Medikal was granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 after spending five days in remand.

Subsequently, when he was arraigned in Court, the musician pleaded not guilty to his charge as the case was adjourned.

Today at the Accra Circuit Court, Medikal has changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Standing on the plea of the suspect, the court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh has sentenced the rapper to 300 Penalty Units.

It translates to a fine of GHS3,600 that must be paid by Medikal.

Should he default payment, the ‘omo ada’ hitmaker will serve nine months in prison.

