Government going about projecting e-Levy as if it's selling ‘Kooko aduro’ at Tema station

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has criticised how government is projecting the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to the Ghanaians.

Government is embarking on a regional tour to engage the locals in town hall meetings the need to accept the controversial e-Levy that has generated several confusions in parliament including trading of blows.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday, February 21, 2022, the MP said government officials in communicating the need for the E-Levy to the citizenry sound as if they are selling local medicine meant for treating piles at Tema station.

“E-Levy is now being sold as ‘Kooko aduro’ at Tema station. It fixes white, infertility, back pain, headache, when your hand is paining you. That is what E-Levy has become,” Sam George shared when he appeared on the New Day programme.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker continued, “They tell us E-Levy will fix planting for food and jobs, if we don’t do E-Levy no hospitals, no schools, now they say if we don’t do E-Levy free SHS will collapse. We’re we using E-Levy to pay Free SHS?"

According to Sam George, government should as a matter of urgency sit up and work for the Ghanaian people. He said if the government wants to implement the E-Levy, it should give the people a good reason to pay instead of continuously ballooning the expenditure of government.

“People should not think that power is forever. If you are asking Ghanaians to pay more and tighten our belt and you have increased your government expenditure from 2.3 billion to 3.5 billion, then where is the balance”? Sam George quizzed.

The MP while accusing the government of dishonesty with regards to the spending of money during the Covid-19 period, stressed that government cannot still account for monies spent because it has misapplied the funds and stolen some.