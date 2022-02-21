The robbers asked us to pray for them after taking our money; they said its hardship – Victim of highway robbery narrates

Armed robbers carrying riffles on Sunday night succeeded in robbing over forty (40) passengers on board a VIP Bus travelling from Takoradi in the Western Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The bus with registration number GT 5795-16 moved from the Abenbebon Station in Apremdo, Takoradi at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Speaking to Connect FM in an interview, a victim of the robbery who identified herself as Ekua narrated that the armed robbers wore masks when they attacked the bus.

“At around 3:30am on Monday, February 21, 2022, about five armed robbers with rifles and other weapons attacked us and made away with our monies and other belongings. All of them were wearing masks,” she disclosed.

According to her, the armed robbers after their operation asked the passengers to pray for them, indicating that they are forced to steal from people because of the hardship in the country.

“After the robbery, they asked us to pray for them because it was not their will to stop vehicles on the highway and rob passengers of their belongings but the system has compelled them to do so,” Ekua narrated.

On his part, Agya Owusu who was driving the VIP bus with registration number GT 5795-16 disclosed that he was robbed of his GHS3,400.

“When I got to Fomena, I saw a driver alerting me with his light that there was danger on the road. I became confused and stopped the vehicle for about five minutes. I realized no vehicle was coming again so I decided to continue my journey.

“When I moved forward for some minutes, I saw a Sprinter bus on the road with passengers lying on the ground. This is where I realized armed robbers were on the road. There was nothing I could do again because they were very close. They attacked us and took all our monies. They took my GH¢3,400,” the driver Agya Owusu narrated.