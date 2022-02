The La Mantse palace in the La-Dadekotopon municipality of the Greater Accra Region has banned all social gatherings ahead of the funeral of the late Dr. Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru III.

The late Dr. Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru III passed on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The palace in a statement dated February 16, 2022, signed by the Stool Secretary, J.T. Ayeh said the funeral will commence on Monday, March 14, 2022, and ends on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Below is the full statement: