Government vulnerable; must learn the art and science of negotiating, resolving labor issues — Austin Gamey

21.02.2022

Austin Gamey, a Labor Dispute Resolution Expert says government is as vulnerable in handling labor matters.

Today on Accra based Joy News, he noted that the reason for the rampant strike actions is due to government lack of strategies in dealing with labor issues from escalating into full blown crisis.

According to him, government is just as vulnerable as any other employer in the country.

This, he urged government to learn the art and science of negotiating and resolving issues.

“Government is as vulnerable as the word vulnerable because it is also an employer. If you go to cabinet and you’re discussing your matters that’s your matter. If you go and read a statement somewhere you have read your statement and that is your power, but when it comes to labor relations then they are the same as any other employer and so must learn the art and science of negotiating and resolving differences," he stated.

He added that government must open up and be truthful to its employees while involving them in decision making.

Mr Gamey stressed that the law enjoined employers to have an open channel of communication with their own employees. "Because hiding behind any curtain would not help matters because the government is also vulnerable, but must learn the art of negotiating."