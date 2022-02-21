Minority not being hard on Health Minister; we just can’t have a Minister who has stopped thinking – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has emphasised that the Minority in Parliament will continue to push to have the Minister for Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu sacked.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s New Day programme on Monday, February 21, 22, the MP noted that contrary to allegations, the Minority does not hate nor have anything against the Minister in charge of Health.

He said the Minority only wants the Minister out of office because he has refused to think although he continues to receive taxpayers money as salary.

“We are not being too hard. We are just using the law. If the health minister said he stopped thinking, we don’t pay our ministers not to think. There is a reason why there is brain matter in your head.

“It is to think. So if you are a minister of state and you are not thinking you have no business being a minister of state,” Sam George shared.

Asked whether Kwaku Agyemang-Manu cannot be forgiven by the Minority for erring, the Ningo Prampram MP answered, “Parliament and government is not a church. Forgiveness is for God.”

Last week, all 137 Members of Parliament on the Minority side filed a motion of censure to begin a process to have the Minister for Health removed.

The call for the head of the Minister is for his involvement in the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines last year through a middleman that ended in controversy.

Sam George insists that even if the Minister survives the vote of censure, he will personally stay on his neck to ensure he sits up to do his work moving forward.

“The Health Minister if he survives the vote of censure in Parliament or whoever replaces him should bear in mind that I’m going to be on his neck,” the MP added.