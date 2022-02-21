SIM re-registration: Minority will sue telcos if SIM Cards are blocked after March 31

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George has indicated that the Minority will sue the telecommunications companies in the country should SIM Cards of Ghanaians be blocked after the deadline of the re-registration exercise.

The telcos since October 2021 have been re-registering the SIM cards of subscribers under the directive of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

After March 31, 2022, when the exercise comes to an end, all SIM Cards that are not re-registered will be blocked by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday morning, Sam George stressed that threats to have SIM Cards blocked are jokes.

According to him, should SIM Cards be blocked after March 31, the Minority will sue the telecom companies.

“It is hot air, it won’t happen there is no law backing that…On the 1st of April people who have not registered will have their SIM cards. Ghana is not a banana republic. We will sue them and we will win the case,” the Ningo Prampram MP shared.

Sam George is just one of the top Ghanaian personalities that have opposed the re-registration of SIM Cards in the country.

According to Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, the telcos in the past five months have been involved in illegality during their process of SIM Cards re-registration.

“As far as I know it is the NIA that has the legal mandate to capture such data and store it. That mandate has not, legislatively, been given to the telecommunications companies, it has not legislatively, been given to even the NCA or the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

“NITA’s functions do not include holding the biodata of citizens of this country,” he said on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, as part of a protest to the ongoing SIM Cards re-registration.