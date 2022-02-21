Court asking NLC, UTAG to dialogue responsible for strike prolonging — Austin Gamey

21.02.2022 LISTEN

A Labor Dispute Resolution Expert, Austin Gamey has stated that, the order to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labor Commission (NLC) to sit and dialogue by the court was very wrong as the union had no issue with the NLC.

Speaking to Accra based Joy News, he said UTAG's issue was with its employer, government.

He indicated that court asking the labor union to go and have conversations with a party that isn’t the target of UTAG strike action is wrong.

Mr. Gamey believes that the court order coupled with other factors is the reason the strike action of the labor union has prolonged.

According to him, all parties are to be blamed for the unresolved impasse.

He lauded the court for not imposing an injunction on the strike action when the matter was first brought before it by NLC.

"The judge did exceptionally well by not initially in the first two sittings imposing an injunction on UTAGs strike. It urged them to go and negotiate and that was very good. The only small snag is asking them to go and meet with NLC to resolve their matter. UTAG has no problem with NLC at all. UTAG has a problem with their employer,” he sttated.

Mr. Gamey added that employers must make effort to spend time with their labor unions to address pertinent issues before they escalate. "At least 24 hours on the issues they have before it moves into a full blown strike action like what we are seeing with UTAG right now."

He stressed, “Employers must learn to have time and energy to spend with their labor unions. 24 hours to resolve their differences before it metamorphoses into becoming a full blown conflict like the one we are seeing now with UTAG because there’s a huge wall of a difference between some disputes, differences and when it becomes a conflict it becomes burdensome on the neck of everyone.”