Don’t waste your time to re-register your SIM; Telcos, NCA cannot block your SIM – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak is asking Ghanaians yet to re-register their SIM Cards not to waste their time to queue for the exercise.

According to him, the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the telecommunication companies do not have the mandate to block SIM cards.

“If you have not re-registered your sim, do not waste your time. Neither the NCA nor the Telecos can block your SIM after 31st March. The re-registration is an affront to our constitution,” Ras Mubarak shared with 3news.

The telecom companies in October 2021 commenced the re-registration of SIM cards for all subscribers.

The exercise which is earmarked to last for six months is expected to end on March 31, 2022.

Since it was commenced, the exercise has been opposed by many Ghanaians including various groups.

According to Professor Raymond Atuguba, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, the telcos in the past five months have been involved in illegality during their process of SIM Cards re-registration.

“As far as I know it is the NIA that has the legal mandate to capture such data and store it. That mandate has not, legislatively, been given to the telecommunications companies, it has not legislatively, been given to even the NCA or the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

“NITA’s functions do not include holding the biodata of citizens of this country,” he said on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, as part of a protest to the ongoing SIM Cards re-registration.