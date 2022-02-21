High Court declares the Jahori clan as the alludial owners of the Jahori lands in the Bole traditional area

A judgment has been pronounced by the High Court, Tamale, in favor of the Jahori clan over the Jahori lands in the Bole Traditional Area.

This was declared on the 27th of October, 2021 after an ex-parte motion was moved by the plaintiffs, praying the court for nine reliefs to be granted.

Jahoriwura Fuseini Nungbaso, Zakaria Issahaku Chancheriwura and Abdul-Rahman Yussif filed a suit at the Tamale High Court against Sonyonwura Kotobire Ibrahim and others over the above mentioned parcel of lands in the Bole Traditional Area.

The land is situated along the Sawla-Bole Highway, thus from Ginkomoh Stream in the North to Doli in the South. It is also bounded on the North of Tari lands, on the South of Mandari lands and on the East by Kakulase lands.

It is worthy of note that the defendants refused to enter an appearance or file a statement of defense to the suit. After listening and examining all the pieces of evidence adduced by the plaintiffs, His Lordship, Justice Daniel Kweku Obeng entered a judgment, granting 6 reliefs in favor of the plaintiffs and against the defendants on the 27th of October, 2021. Inclusive in the 6 reliefs is an award of general damages of GHC 20,000 to the plaintiffs, against the defendants for trespass onto the plaintiffs land.

The Jahori clan was minded of the responsibility of holding the tradition of Gonjaland, so the clan heads first filed a complaint of encroachment by the defendants on the said land at the Gonja Traditional Council. The Council on two counts affirmed the claims that the said lands belong to the Jahori clan and so, the defendants should refrain from any further encroachments. The defendants blatantly refused to adher to the directives of the Gonja Traditional Council, which ultimately compelled the Jahori clan to resort to the courts for an amicable and peaceful resolution of the matter.

After successfully securing the judgement, the bailiff attempts to serve the defendants personally failed. In view of this challenge, the counsel for the plaintiffs filed an ex-parte motion for a substituted service, which was granted by the court.

The court in granting the motion for a substituted service on the 9th February, 2022 directed the substituted services to be effected in three different means:

1. Posting a copy of the entry of judgment and cost on the known place of abode of the defendant

2. Posting of a copy of the entry of judgment and cost on the notice board of the High Court, Tamale

3. Posting of copy of the entry of judgment and cost at a public place within the community the defendants resides.

This order shall remain for a period of 14 days from the day of posting after which it shall be deemed sufficient notice, the court declared.