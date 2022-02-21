Hon. Adjei Tawiah sympathises with Odawna Ecomog Market fire victims

Hon. Adjei Tawiah, the KoKMA MCE ( 2nd from right) being briefed by hon. Hendrick Noble Kinna, the Odawna Sahara Assembly Member during the MCE's inspection tour of the area

The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has sympathises with victims of a recent fire disaster at the Odawna Sahara Electoral Area.

The fire outbreak which started around 3:00 am on Sunday destroyed virtually everything in the area which serves as a home to hundreds of people who have no proper places to lay their heads after a hard day’s work.

According to the MCE who visited the site to commiserate and encouraged the victims, they will meet with the leadership of the Ecomog Market today Monday to roll out a strategy on how to contain and prevent the reoccurrence of the disaster which has so far claimed two lives and rendered many homeless.

Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah who described the situation as very worrying said something must be done to prevent the recurrence of such incident in the future. "We have therefore come here this morning to console with bereaved family and to also commiserate with those who have sustained various degrees of injuries as well as find out how to come to their aid."

Responding to a question whether there is a plan to relocate residents of the slum, the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly Chief noted, “ this is not the time to think or talk of relocating anybody but time to console and assist the victims who have not lost only relatives and friends but properties which cannot be quantified at this moment".

Hon. Nii Adjei Tawiah disclosed that the location of the Ecomog Market is a boundary area between the Korle Klottey Assembly and Okai Koi Sub Metro which is under the jurisdiction of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly ( AMA).

According to him, going forward, the two Assemblies must come up with effective plans and arrangements to prevent certain disasters from happening again. "We must collaborate to handle the matter and find lasting solutions to these problems which had been bedevilling our Local Assemblies for a very long time."

He also pointed out that they wait for the Ghana National Fire Service to finish its investigation in the cause of the fire for the next action to be taken.

He bemoaned the physical nature of the market which has no clear walkway or pavement for easy movement of people. He indicated that gas cylinders which are highly inflammable and recipes for fire outbreaks were visibly scattered in every part of the market. "Going forward, I think we must find ways as managers of the Local Assemblies and make adequate arrangement to forestall these problems."

He advised residents to also desist from practices that are recipes for fight outbreaks.

On his part, the Assembly Member for the Electoral Area, Hon. Hendricks Noble Kinna also sympathises with the victims and described the situation as very serious and worrisome. "Lives and properties were lost and as you can see people are busily salvaging the remains of their properties."

The Odawna Sahara Assemblyman added that even though there is a plan to relocate the people there shall be meeting with the leadership of the market to find a roadmap for further action. "Those living in the area are aware of constant fire outbreaks like these and that there are certain things they must not be doing to prevent such infamous disasters that always claim lives and properties from occurring."

One Masawudu Sulemana, a trader and a resident of the area said the fire started around 3:00am. "We tried our best but couldn’t quench the fire because there is no water available."

He also blamed officials from the Ghana National Fire Services who though arrived at the scene early but lack the needed logistics to fight and bring the fire under control. "Despite coming with four different fire tenders, they couldn't bring the fire under control . The first tender that arrived to the scene had no water in it, so why did it come," he questioned.

He pleaded with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly to come their aid to help restructure the area for them. "This is where we get our daily breads to cater for our wives ,children and other dependents, so if the Assembly closes this place it will seriously disturb us," Madawudu Sulemana emphasised.

He explained that from now onwards they the leadership of the area will collaborate with the Assembly taskforce to ensure sanity and discipline prevails in the market. "We shall make sure that ways are created to ensure easy and efficient access for people and any structure that is erected in an unauthorised place we shall make sure it is removed."