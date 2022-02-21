ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Five rooms, stores destroyed by fire in Tamale

Social News Five rooms, stores destroyed by fire in Tamale
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Five bedrooms, and a number of stores near the Central Market in Tamale were gutted by fire on Sunday dawn.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the scene, it observed that there was no casualty.

However, property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis, including physical cash, had been lost in the fire.

Electrical gadgets and electric poles belonging to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited were also damaged.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire under control.

Mr Ibrahim Jawal, whose store was burnt, told the GNA that, "I have lost everything. We need government's support or else we are doomed. As we speak, everything in my store has been burnt. I could not retrieve even a single item."

He explained: "I left some money that was supposed to be taken to the bank, but because yesterday was the weekend, I could not send it. That money too has been burnt."

Assistant Divisional Officer (Grade II) Mr Baba Hudu, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Northern Region, said investigations had begun to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He was not happy that the people rather called the Accra office of the Fire Service to report the fire incident instead of calling the Tamale emergency lines, saying that practice delayed emergency response.

Last year, a total of 357 fire-related cases were recorded in the Northern Region resulting in 13 deaths.

They included 164 domestic fire cases, 24 vehicular fire cases, six institutional fire cases, 49 electrical fire cases 48 commercial fire cases and 17 bush fires.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Savelugu SHS students stage demo over poor quality of food
21.02.2022 | Social News
La Dadekotopon MP laments ‘deplorable’ state of Trade Fair 2-years after demolition
21.02.2022 | Social News
Meteo Agency staff to meet Labour Minister today over poor conditions of service
21.02.2022 | Social News
Heavy downpour destroys property at Assin Anwiasu
21.02.2022 | Social News
Will you bear the hardship? — Nana Otu Darko jabs Ben Ephson
19.02.2022 | Social News
Keta tidal waves: Assemblyman in court for alleged stealing of relief items
19.02.2022 | Social News
Bolgatanga residents want e-levy cancellation
19.02.2022 | Social News
Pupils at Appiatse Relief Camp share their ordeal
19.02.2022 | Social News
Police have the right to arrest anybody for seditious comments — Kwame Jantuah
19.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line