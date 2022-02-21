ModernGhana logo
21.02.2022 Headlines

Nima riot: Leader of bombom gang Ali Awudi arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
21.02.2022 LISTEN

Ali Awudi, the leader of one of the gangs involved in the Nimo gun and cutlass fight in January known as the “Bombom gang” has been arrested by the Police, Modernghana News can report.

It can be recalled that on January 18, 2022, your most trusted Ghanaian online portal reported an incident at Mamobi-Nima involving a shooting that resulted in multiple people sustaining injures.

After several weeks of investigations, the Police has arrested the leader of the second gang.

“Suspect Ali Awudi, one of the Nima Riot Kingpins and leader of the “Bombom gang” has been arrested by the police. The suspect who has been on the run since the recent Mamobi-Nima violence which occurred on January 18, 2022, was arrested at Aflao through an intelligence-led operation,” an official statement from the Ghana Police Service said on Sunday.

Suspect Ibrahim Hussein, alias Kumodzi, leader of the Kumordzi group was also arrested on February 4, 2022, in a similar intelligence-led exercise.

Already, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident with the Police still carrying out investigations to ensure every perpetrator of the riot is arrested and made to face the law.

The Ghana Police Service in an assurance to the Ghanaian public, says it will do whatever it takes to arrest all other members of the gang and dismantle their activities through the due process of the law.

