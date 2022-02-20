Update of Avian influenza (AI) in Upper East Region

20.02.2022 LISTEN

Information gathered from the Upper East Regional Veterinary Officer in charge of personnel, Data and information Robert Bayuo, indicates that 15 communities have been infected with the Avian Influenza (AI) in the Upper East Region, as of the 17th of February, 2022.

A total of two thousand, 817 (2,817) birds have been destroyed according to the records from the Veterinary Directorate in the Region.

Speaking to our Correspondent in Bolgatanga Mr. Bayuo described Avian Influenza (AI) as a disease of viral etiology that ranges from a mild or even asymptomatic infection to an acute, fatal disease of chicken, turkey, guinea fowl, and other avian species, especially migratory waterfowl.

He disclosed that Ghana reported the current outbreak on the 7th July 2021 at a farm in Nungua in the Greater Accra region, the outbreak has since been reported in 11 regions of the country. The upper east region recorded its first outbreak on the 17th of January 2022 at Zaare in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The virus has since been recorded in eight other locations in six districts. On the 25th of January 2022, Samples were received from Saboro in the Kassena Nankana East Municipal, Guborigo in the Talensi District, and Widnaba in the Bawku West District, and all tested Positive.

On 27th January 2022, a farmer brought samples from Soe in the Bolgatanga Municipality and it also tested positive, on the 28th of January 2022, samples brought in from Kaare in the Talensi District tested positive as well.

In other to ascertain the extent of the existence of the virus in the region, a team was deployed to other parts of the region to randomly sample among the avian population to determine the existence or otherwise of the virus in those locations.

The locations visited are as follows, Bolgatanga lives bird Market, Pelungu, Zeibilla, Zorko, Pomolga Sirigu, Navrongo, and Sandema live bird markets.

Test results for the above locations were all positive except that of Sandema and Pomolga Sirigu live bird Markets. Mr. Robert Bayuo said the presence of the Avian Influenza Virus in Commercial, Local and Wild birds in the region poses a high risk of human involvement.

Meanwhile, 3 communities in the Garu District confirmed positive but we are still following the protocols before the official communication.