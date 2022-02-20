Education Ministry not recruiting headteachers for STEM schools – Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has refuted claims by the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) that the Ministry of Education, has advertised for recruitment of Headmasters for STEM Schools .

In a statement expressing disappointment with the union, the Deputy Minister urged NAGRAT to verify its information on the matter.

“The appointment of Heads of Schools for the soon-to-be operationalized STEM schools shall be in line with the prescribed procedure and must therefore not become the subject of unwarranted media attacks by NAGRAT,” he said.

“In this particular instance, NAGRAT acting in good faith could have simply verified any such speculation of alleged ‘recruitment of Heads of Schools’ from the Ministry before engaging in media attacks on the basis of unfounded speculation.”

NAGRAT had called the Ministry of Education to withdraw the advertisement it said it had seen, inviting applicants to apply for the headteacher positions at STEM schools.

The Ministry of Education is open to NAGRAT and all relevant stakeholders on all matters relating to education, the Deputy Minister said.

NAGRAT had also demanded an apology after it felt the Deputy Minister accused it of being partisan, but Rev. Ntim Fordjour urged the public to ignore such claims.

"While I urge the public to disregard those allegations of insult, I wish to state that I'll not be drawn to engage Carbonu nor NAGRAT in war of words nor media banters over a simple matter, but the record ought to be set straight," he said. Find below his full statement

My attention has been drawn to a publication attributed to NAGRAT and purported to have been alleged by Carbonu. I strongly take exception to the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks by Carbonu of NAGRAT. The allegations raised by Carbonu against me and the Ministry of Education as published by Citinewsroom and other portals are false and misleading. I have never on any occasion insulted Carbonu.

The Ministry of Education as a matter of record, has not advertised for recruitment of Headmasters for STEM Schools nor any other school for that matter.

Appointment of heads of schools are the prerogative of GES and for the record, it is the understanding of the Ministry of Education that GES had not published any such advert as purported by NAGRAT in their press conference.

The appointment of Heads of Schools for the soon to be operationalized STEM schools shall be in line with the prescribed procedure and must therefore not become the subject of unwarranted media attacks by NAGRAT. The Ministry of Education is open to NAGRAT and all relevant stakeholders on all matters relating to education.

In this particular instance, NAGRAT acting in good faith, could have simply verified any such speculation of alleged ‘recruitment of Heads of Schools’ from the Ministry before engaging in media attacks on the basis of unfounded speculation.

While I urge the public to disregard those allegations of insult, I wish to state that I’ll not be drawn to engage Carbonu nor NAGRAT in war of words nor media banters over a simple matter but the record ought to be set straight.

