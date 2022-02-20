N/R: Children Believe, MABCDP Provides ECD Facility for Community in Sagnerigu Municipal

Two nongovernmental organisations, Children Believe and the Markaz Al Bishara Children Development Programme (MABCDP) have provided an Early Childhood Development (ECD) facility for Katariga, a community in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern Region

The multi-purpose facility constructed and furnished by the MABCDP with funding from the Children Believe, has two classrooms, an office, a dining room, a sleeping room and a playing ground for the children to engage in playful learning and relaxation.

It also has a KVIP seater toilet and urine facilities for both the children and teachers.

In her opening remarks, the country's Manager of the Children Believe, Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza, entreated stakeholders to invest in the welfare of children, especially those at the early age

She also said the NGO was working in many areas including breaking Barriers that hinders access to inclusive and quality education for children.

"The project we are commissioning today is one of six school infrastructure projects in Northern and Upper East regions that Children Believe is funding within our current fiscal year" he stated.

She noted that the Children Believe believe was committed to improving the lives of girls and socially excluded children, adding that similar projects were under planning.

The Sagnerigu Municipal Coordinator, Mr Alhassan Ziblim, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the Children Believe and the Markaz Al Bashara Children Development Programme for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs to follow same.

He also pledged the support of the Municipal Assembly to the well-being of children in the municipality.

I wish to on behalf of the MCE, thank you for the support. I wish to note that as an assembly, we are concerned about the development and welfare of our citizens" he said

On his part, the Sagnerigu Municipal Director of Education, Mr Alhassan Alidu Junior, indicated that the move by the NGOs confirmed the country's educational policies.

And appealed to parents and the community to take good care of the facility for it to last longer and also serve the purpose for which was built.

Headmistress of the school, Madame Zelihatu Badun, in her submissions, noted that the facility would help reduce congestion in the school

She lamented the lack of adequate infrastructure and appealed to benevolent organisations to come to their aid by providing them with more infrastructure to help promote learning.