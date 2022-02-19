ModernGhana logo
I wish you God's grace, abundant wisdom — Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Asantehemaa on 5th anniversary

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has extended a message of goodwill to Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III as she celebrates her 5th anniversary.

The 14th Asantehemaa on Saturday, February 19, 2022, had a durbar held in her honour to mark the 5th anniversary of her enstoolment.

Sitting in state with Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III had the pleasure to receive many dignitaries and well-wishers from far and near.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu led a delegation of MPs from the Ashanti Region to grace the durbar.

In a Facebook post, the Majority Leader in Parliament wished Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III good health and abundant wisdom in the years ahead.

“As leader of the delegation of the Ashanti Caucus in parliament who graced the occasion, I wish our beloved Queen mother God’s grace, good health, and abundant wisdom,” Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said in a post on his Facebook.

