Western North: Police arrest three notorious armed robbers during fortification at Kwawu

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of three notorious armed robbers at Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region.

The arrest was successfully executed on Friday, February 18, 2022, by the Western North Police Command.

The arrested armed robbers according to an official statement from the Ghana Police Service include Abiaw Reuben alias Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu, and Isaac Arhin.

“The Western North Police Command on Friday, February 18, 2022, through intelligence operation, arrested three notorious armed robbers, Abiaw Reuben alias Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu, and Isaac Arhin at Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region,” a Police statement said on Saturday.

According to the release from the Police via the official Facebook page, the robbery suspects were arrested while in the process of fortifying themselves with what is believed to be the blood of a fowl at their hideout in preparation for another robbery operation.

A search conducted on them at their hideout led to the retrieval of 2 pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, 1 sharpened machete, 1 knife, and 1 cleaver.

The three suspects will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.

