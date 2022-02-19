Okada rider killed in accident at Lapaz; another rushed to hospital

A okada” rider on Saturday morning died at the Lapaz traffic light in Accra, while the passenger on his bike has been rushed to the hospital.

An eyewitness, Peter Owusu told Citi News, the okada rider attempted to manoeuvre his way through two vehicles when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to the eyewitness, the rider fell on the road after the unsuccessful manoeuvre.

“He fell on one side, and the tanker crushed his head,” he said.

The motor is registered M-18-GW 5681.

The rider was not in a helmet and that might have accounted for his death after his skull burst, gushing out blood.

The police have commenced investigation into the incident and are at the scene controlling traffic.

—Citi Newsroom