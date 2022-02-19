ModernGhana logo
Socialist Movement condemns arrest of journalists

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has condemned the arrest of some journalists for alleged publication of false news in recent times.

The Movement, in a media statement, said the practice by the police was a dangerous path, which could take the country back to a culture of silence.

The statement said the Movement, as part of its advocacy, would on Friday, Feburary 25, 2022, organise a “Placard Parade” for free expression and in solidarity with Julian Assange, the Founder of Wiki Leaks, who was facing extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States of America.

The parade will involve about 100 cadres of their members, who will gather on the Swaniker Street, Abelempke to embark on the demonstration.

The SMG said it was firmly opposed to all attempts to criminalise speech and stifle the right to free expression.

GNA

