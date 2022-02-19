Motor rider jailed 8years for defiling girlfriend's friend

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a motor rider to eight years imprisonment for defiling his girlfriend's companion at Agbogboloshie in Accra.

Edward Mensah, 19, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

However, the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

The court said it considered the age of the accused, the degree of revulsion felt by the law and ordinary citizen, the premeditation with which the crime was executed, the prevalence of the offence and the fact that accused was a first offender.

Prosecuting Inspector Opoku Aniagyei narrated that Mensah per the bone examination was 19 while the victim per bone examination was between 13 and 15 years.

Inspector Aniagyie said the accused resided in the same vicinity as the complainant.

The prosecution said the victim was a friend of the accused's girlfriend and they both attended the same church.

It said Mensah's girlfriend became pregnant and went to the Northern region to deliver.

The Prosecution said during the month of January 2021, Mensah met the victim in the vicinity and informed her that her friend had returned from the Northern Region and had safely delivered and so she should visit her.

It said the victim obliged and went to Mensah's house at about 8:00pm.

On reaching the house, prosecution said Mensah asked the victim to enter his room knowing that his girlfriend was not around.

It said Mensah locked the door and pushed the victim on his mattress, undressed the victim, held the victim's neck, and had sex with her.

After the act, the prosecution said Mensah warned the victim not to tell anyone about it.

During the month of March 2021, the victim experienced abdominal pain and she was rushed to the Children's Hospital but was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital where she was admitted.

The prosecution said the victim confided in the Medical Doctor and told him about her sexual ordeal with the accused person and the doctor in turn informed the complainant.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Greater Accra Region and she was issued with Police medical form to send the victim to the hospital for further examination and treatment.

The prosecution said Mensah was arrested and during investigations, he admitted the offence.

18 Feb. 2022

Court Remand Narcotics

Court remands two persons for possessing narcotics

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Feb. 22, GNA-The Enchi District Magistrate court has remanded two persons into Police custody for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs.

The accused persons are: Kwame Boadu, 32 and Kwaku Mensah, 35. Their plea have not been taken.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng ordered the accused persons to re-appear on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court that Boadu and Mensah were farmers, and both reside at Nkwanta No.1 in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

He said on February 10, 2022, the Enchi District Police Command led by Superintendent Bernard Yaw Akotoge embarked on operations to clamp down on people dealing in unscrupulous activities at Nkwanta and its environs.

The Prosecution said, in the course of the exercise, accused persons and others were spotted at a “smoking base” under an improvised structure located at the outskirts of Nkwanta No. 1.

He said on seeing the team, they took to their heels but the accused persons together with another person were arrested while the others managed to escape.

Detective Inspector Agyare said when a search was conducted on Mensah, the Police found two wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis on him.

During interrogation, Mensah said he bought the dried leaves from Boadu at the smoking base.

Prosecution said the Police conducted further search at the scene and found a blue bag containing a quarter sized compressed slab of dried leaves and a container containing quantity of dried leaves both suspected to be cannabis which Boadu was offering for sale at the base.

He said the Police took possession of the said exhibits. Meanwhile, nothing was found on the third person, hence, he had been released on enquiry bail as investigations continued.

GNA