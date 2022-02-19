ModernGhana logo
Tell us what went wrong with our economy; your political future depends on it – Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
President of policy think tank IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe is demanding answers from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on what went wrong with the country’s once buoyant economy as was claimed by him and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following the current state of the Ghanaian economy which has been described by experts and analysts as collapsing, the Vice President according to many has been particularly silent unlike when the NPP was in opposition.

In a post on his Facebook page, Franklin Cudjoe has noted that it is better Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explains to Ghanaians what has happened to the economy and how it can be saved.

According to him, the future of Dr. Bawumia’s political career is dependent on it.

“It is important our Veep, Dr. Bawumia tells us what went wrong with our apparent buoyant economy and what can be done to save it. His political future depends on it,” the IMANI Ghana President posted on his Facebook page.

In another post, Franklin Cudjoe shared, “The Ghanaian currency, the Cedi is not doing well. No currency stabilization committee can save it, except prudent economic management.”

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a State of the Nation Address on March 3, 2022.

Ghanaians hope to receive answers on the true state of the nation and how the government is planning to save the ailing economy.

