KoKMA to partner AirtelTigo to enhance digitalisation services in Korle Klottey

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly is set to partner AirtelTigo to enhance and strengthens digitalisation of services within the Municipality.

This was made known on Thursday , when the KoKMA Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE ) hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah paid a visit to the AirtelTigo Acting Chief Executive, Mr. Emmanuel Adjei at his office in Accra.

The meeting forms part of hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah's engagement with stakeholders and institutions within the KoKMA enclave to interact and share ideas on mutual benefits .

The interaction between the two Chief Executives and their respective entourages were amongst other things anchored on potential collaboration between the Assembly and the telecom company in terms of sanitation management , clean and affordable waste management within the low income KoKMA electoral areas .

Other issues that were discussed included digitalization of revenue mobilisation and management, promotion of healthy living particularly sickle cells and its related issues, beautification within KoKMA, data management, fibre optic cable & cyber security issues, education and socio-cultural activities among others.

In his address , Mr. Nii Adjei Tawiah admitted that the major contributing factor to the sanitation problem is behaviour of residents and their lack of maintenance culture. He was of the view that when the pedestrian hawkers are properly managed the problem of littering will be solved to a large extent.

The MCE also touched on the possibility of the two institutions collaborating on creating a platform to capture all informal waste collectors. "The platform would serve as a directory as well as make it easy for people to contact these service providers especially when their services are needed immediately. This will also help the Assembly in regulating their operations," he stated.

On digitization of revenue collection and mobilization, the MCE noted that his outfits intends to explore more through electronic billing (E-Billing) receipt issuing. To that end , he revealed that transactions such as issuing of property rate payments and business operating permits, as well as daily tolls are areas the Assembly will soon introduced on pilot basis.

Honourable Nii Adjei Tawiah expressed optimisim that the new relationship with AirtelTigo will strongly build and create an environment conducive for business enhancement and boost tourism (friendly city) since both entities operate within the Central Business District (CBD) of Ghana.

In his response, Mr. Emmanuel Adjei said they have for some time been partnering institutions in a conscious effort to remind clients and customers of the need to always keep their immediate surroundings clean via text and broadcast messages.

He said they are willing to collaborate with KoKMA to do more.

The AirtelTigo Boss, who doubles as the company's Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, mentioned that they are committed to championing healthy living especially in Sickle Cell and its related issues which he extended a call to KoKMA to partner them through the Municipal Health Directorate by putting together outreach programs in the communities within the municipal assembly.

Also present during the interaction were the KoKMA Municipal Finance Officer Dr. Rev. Ellis Commey, Environmental and Sanitation Unit Director , Mr. Victor Acquaye, Municipal budget officer Mr. Ernest Tagoe and the Public Relations officer Nii Ofori Quaye whiles AirtelTigo team has Mr. Skarlatos, a Government representative, Madam Evelyn Sam, Chief Supply Chain officer and Elijah Boamah , the Facilities and Maintenance Manager.