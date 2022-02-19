Nii Adjei Tawiah commiserates with Osu fire victims

The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly ( KoKMA) Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah has visited victims of last Wednesday's fire outbreak at Osu CDC area ( Mango Tsonaa ) to commiserate and sympathizes with them

The MCE who assured them of the Assembly's support noted that KoKMA is currently taking stock of damages caused by the disaster.

He noted that as soon as they are done all affected victims would be supported with relief items.

Touring the scene this afternoon, Hon. Nii Adjei Tawiah pledged his full support to the victims and asked other individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists to come to their aid of the victims.

“Full cost of the damage would only be known after the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) has completed its assessment of the situation after which the Assembly would provide some relief items to affected households,” he stated.

To that end, the KoKMA Mayor urged individuals within the Municipality to always make it a point to acquire building permits from the Assembly for easy identification of such outbreaks.