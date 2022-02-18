ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.02.2022 Headlines

Mills' death probe: Expunge our names from private member's motion, we're not aware — Two NPP MPs

By Reporter
Mills' death probe: Expunge our names from private member's motion, we're not aware — Two NPP MPs
18.02.2022 LISTEN

Two NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) want their names removed from the private member's motion sponsored by some members of the Majority in Parliament seeking to probe the mystery surrounding the death of former President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

The two MPs, Davis Opoku of Mpraeso and Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey of Tema Central said they were not aware of such motion being filed under their instructions.

In a memo to the Majority Leader cited by ModernGhana News, they said their names and signatures, which suggests were forged should be removed.

"Our attention has been drawn to a private member motion inviting the Honorable House to constitute a bi-partisan committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the demise of the late President Mills. The said private member motion purportedly suggests that we, Hon. Davis Ansab Opoku, M.P., Mpraeso, and Hon. Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, M.P., Tema Central, are part of the sponsors of the motion.

"Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instructions and in our names. We, therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion," the memo stated.

Four members of the Majority group in Parliament this week filed a private member’s motion seeking the constitution of a bi-partisan group to probe the death of the late President.

The group behind this motion is led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh.

Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey are members seeking the intervention of the house to resurrect the ghost of the late President.

Professor Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012.

Find memo below:

218202283917-m6itl8w331-5520dd17-42cb-4020-959f-66993456a9ee

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana has submitted commitments towards African Disability Protocol—Akufo-Addo
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Arrest of journalists sending Ghana back to dark ages of media persecution – Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
'Megalomanic' politicians can't use 'dark-age' arrests to 'regulate', 'police' ethical, professional journalism – Speaker Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
We will revise law to enable NMC work effectively – Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Arresting journalists old-school, taking Ghana into dark ages of media persecution – Speaker Bagbin
18.02.2022 | Headlines
C/R: Angry youth rip off palace roof in attempt to steal stool at Agona Nyarkrom
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Covid-19 National Trust Fund shuts down official website for weeks after anomalies
18.02.2022 | Headlines
Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s application to seek answers on detention beyond 48-hours dismissed
18.02.2022 | Headlines
NDC challenges Annoh-Dompreh, 3 other NPP MPs to request probe into JB Dankwa’s death
18.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line