You will pay more for transport by Monday – GPRTU to commuters

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says commuters will pay more to patronise commercial transport effective Monday, February 21, 2022.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, GPRTU General Secretary Mr Godfred Abulbire said the union is in talks with government over plans to increase transport fares and a final decision on the percentage will be taken on Monday.

“I can say yes [commuters should expect an increase in transport fares next week] because most of the drivers and operators have run out of patience,” the GPRTU General Secretary said.

Mr. Godfred Abulbire explained that the increase in fares has become necessary due to the continuous rise in the prices of fuel at the pumps that is killing the business of drivers.

“We were on a particular tangent to make sure fuel prices will be stabilised but I can say that we have failed on that assignment so our next line of action is to increase our fares to cushion our operators looking at the high cost of fuel they are buying. For sure by Monday, all commuters should expect an increase in fares,” the GPRTU General Secretary said.

Early this week, the association of Private Commercial Transport announced a planned 30% increase in transport fares to take effect today.

The increase could however not take effect after the association crashed with the other associations and unions.

GPRTU General Secretary Mr. Godfred Abulbire notes that the association of Private Commercial Transport has no right to unilaterally take a decision on increasing transport fares.

Hence, the reason why the 30% increase did not take effect today.