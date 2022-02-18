S/R: Boachipe CHPS Compound shut down after shooting of health officers

The Boachipe CHPS Compound has been shut down following an attack on health officers by a resident of the community Friday morning.

The resident is alleged to have gone to the facility with a gun with the aim of shooting a staff of the facility.

Information gathered by 3news.com indicates the man went ahead to fire two shots.

Even though the said staff managed to escape, he sustained some injuries, a situation which raised tension in the community, leading to the shutting down of the facility by health authorities in the Central Gonja District.

Meanwhile, leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwife’s Association (GRNMA) in the Central Gonja District in a statement condemned the action of the resident.

In a statement signed by its District Secretary, Mohamed Abubakari, the Association called for the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

They stated no member of the association will report to work until their security is assured.

